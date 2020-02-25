Monroe Public Works and United Way team up to give hygiene kits to the homeless

MONROE, La. — The City of Monroe’s Public Works Department teamed up with the United Way of Northeast Louisiana today to create hygiene kits for the homeless population in our area.
Employees with the City of Monroe donated more than $1,150 to purchase the supplies for 204 personal hygiene kits.
The kits included the following:
- Individually wrapped toothbrush
- Toothpaste
- Travel size bars of soap
- Travel size shampoo
- Travel size conditioner
- Deodorant
- Facial Towel
- Pair of socks
- Sanitary napkins
- Sandwich crackers
- Volunteer UNITED card
The kits were delivered to the Desiard Street Shelter and the Salvation Army on Tuesday afternoon.
