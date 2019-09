MONROE, La. — (9/7/19) An unknown body has been found in the Ouachita River.

Monroe police responded to a call in the 4200 block of South Grand Street at around 1:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Authorities said the body was an unidentified black male. His age is also unknown. Police have sent the body off for autopsy to determine the cause of death.

No further details have been released at this time.