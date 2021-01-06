Monroe Police still searching for teen reported missing over 2 weeks ago

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 17-year-old girl.

According to MPD, 17-year-old Cherrakkea Green was last seen on Saturday, December 19, 2020.

Green is described as standing 5’2″ tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds.

Police say that Green may be in the West Monroe area, possibly with a relative.

If you have seen Green or know where she may be, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.