Monroe Police: Man wanted for questioning in regard to shooting death

MONROE, La. — (9/20/19) Monroe Police detectives are seeking the whereabouts of 36-year-old Robert K. Coleman. He is wanted for questioning in regard to the shooting death of Darrell Stevenson, which occurred on September 20, 2019.

Police report that he is possibly driving a Green 2002 GMC Yukon with dark tinted windows and an LED running light along the back bumper.

2002 GMC Yukon

Anyone with information about Robert Coleman’s whereabouts is urged to call the Monroe Police Dept. at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 388-CASH.