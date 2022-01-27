MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is asking for help from the public. Police say they are looking for the man pictured below.

Courtesy: Monroe Police Department

Courtesy: Monroe Police Department

According to police, this man is wanted for questioning in a Second-Degree Robbery that happened on January 24, 2022, in the 2400 Block of Washington Street. Police say one person was injured in this robbery.

If you or anyone you know has information that could help police identify, locate, or contact this person you are urged to get in touch with the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH(2274).