UPDATE: Friends of hit & run victim set up GoFundMe page for medical & funeral expenses for Ashley Dorsey’s family

UPDATE (4:40 p.m.) — Friends of Ashley Dorsey, the Neville High School sophomore killed in a hit & run in Monroe, have set up a GoFundMe page to help Ashley’s family.

On the page, set up by Caitlin Hinton and Amanda Ross, they say they wanted to honor their friend by helping Ashley’s family financially through this tough time.

Ashley Dorsey was involved in a hit and run accident on October 22, 2019 and gained her wings on October 23, 2019. Ashley was a bright, beautiful young lady that was taken from this world too soon. Friends of the family have set up this GoFundMe to help cover Ashley’s medical and funeral expenses. Please keep Ashley’s parents, Amanda & Jacob Robinson, and Mike Dorsey, as well as her brothers, Jeremy, Connor, and Oliver in your prayers during this difficult time. Thank you all for your donations, prayers, and support. -GoFundMe page for Ashley Dorsey’s family

CLICK HERE for the link to the GoFundMe page to help Ashley’s family with medical and funeral expenses.

UPDATE: MONROE, La. (10/23/19) – (1:04 p.m.) Please be on the lookout for a white SUV as seen in the photo attached.

The vehicle should have front passenger side damage to it. The vehicle was involved in a fatal hit and run incident that occurred on 10-22-19.

Earlier eyewitness reports led investigators to believe a black 4X4 truck was involved, however after securing video, it was determined that a white SUV appears to be involved in the fatal hit and run.

The video quality is not clear enough to make a determination of the make and model of the vehicle, however, we are sharing the evidence we have with the public while continuing to work this incident aggressively.

Investigators are urging residents in the area of Eason Place and Park Avenue to check the surveillance systems between the times of 6:30pm and 7:00pm for a white colored SUV traveling in the area.

We ask anyone with information to contact the Monroe Police Department at 329-2600 or North Delta Crime Stoppers at 388-2274.

We will update this article as we receive more information.

UPDATE: MONROE, La. (10/23/19) — (10:45 AM) The victim has been identified by Neville High School as 15-year-old Ashley Dorsey through a post on their Facebook page.

Our Neville family is grieving today over the loss of one of our students, sophomore Ashley Dorsey, to a tragic… Posted by Neville High School on Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Monroe City School Board District 2 member Jennifer Haneline also posted this morning expressing condolences to Dorsey’s family.

UPDATE: MONROE, La. (10/23/19) — (10:30 AM) The Monroe Police Department has confirmed that the 15-year-old victim has passed away.

Police are still looking for more information surrounding this case.

If you have any information, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.

ORIGINAL: MONROE, La. (10/22/19) — Monroe Police wants your help finding information on a hit-and-run that leaves a 15-year-old seriously injured. That teen has been airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

Police say it happened, Tuesday around 6:50 p.m. on Park Avenue near Eason Place. Police suspect the teen was hit by a 4×4 pick-up truck like a Dodge Ram or a white SUV in the likes of a Ford Explorer. The vehicle will have damages to the front headlight and grill.

Anyone in the surrounding area is encouraged to check video surveillance and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Monroe Police at (318) 329-2600 or The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 329-1200.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.