Monroe Police searching for two missing teens

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the publics help to find Jessica Roy and Karmen Landry.

Karmen Landry

Jessica Roy

They say Jessica and Karmen left a group home in the 1100 block of S. 4th Street on Saturday, April 25 at 9 PM, without permission, and have not returned.

Roy was last seen wearing pink shorts and a pink shirt. Landry was last seen wearing blue jeans and a green jacket. She was also carrying a black backpack.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of either Roy or Landry, please call MPD at 318-329-2600 or your local law enforcement agency.

