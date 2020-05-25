UPDATE: Missing man found, Monroe Police still searching for missing woman

UPDATE: MONROE, La. (11:48 AM) — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Ashley Wilson

Police are searching for 32-year-old Ashley Wilson. Wilson was last seen on May 19, 2020, leaving her home on Barrington Drive. Police say that Wilson was last seen wearing blue jeans and a pink/white shirt. Wilson is 5’2″ tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds.

If you have seen Wilson, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.

(Note: The Monroe man previously reported missing has been found.)

Ignont was last seen on May 22, 2020, leaving his home on Dixie Street after a family disturbance. Police say that Ignont is both Bipolar and Schizophrenic and that he is without his medication. Ignont is 5’7″ tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. Police say he has tattoos on each side of his neck.

These two missing person cases are not connected.

