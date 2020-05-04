Monroe Police searching for three missing juveniles

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find three missing juveniles.

They are looking for Jessica Roy, Kennedy Guillory, and Reagan Price. Police say the three left a group home in the 1100 block of South 4th Street on around midnight Sunday and have not returned.

Jessica Roy

Kennedy Guillory

Reagan Price

Roy was last seen wearing black leggings, a pink jacket, and slippers. Guillory was last seen wearing white shorts, a black t-shirt, and a white/black jacket. Price was last seen wearing black leggings and a black jacket.

If you know have seen any of these girls, please contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.

The Monroe Police Department also wants to remind the public that helping a runaway to stay away from their place of abode is a crime and an arrestable offense.

