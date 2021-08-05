Monroe Police searching for shooting suspect

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is looking for a man believed to be involved in a shooting.

According to police, they are looking for Tristan Barber, 17, of Monroe. Police say Barber is believed to be involved in a shooting on Elm Street on July 23, 2021, that left one person injured.

Barber is accused of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, Illegal Use of a Weapon, and violating a Firearm Free Zone (school).

If you have any information that could help police you are asked to reach out to Monroe Police at at 318-329-2600 or Crimestoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH (2274).