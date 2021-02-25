Monroe Police searching for several wanted persons

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find four men wanted on several different charges.

The first man MPD is looking for is Tony Thompson. Thompson is wanted for the following charges:

Domestic Abuse Battery – Strangulation w/Child Endangerment 4th Offense

Simple Robbery

Aggravated Battery Domestic 4th Offense

Violation of Protective Order 2nd Offense

Simple Battery

Tony Thompson

Police say Thompson is known to be at 1110 South 3rd Street and the surrounding area.

The second man MPD is searching for is Lamond Hunter. Hunter has an active warrant for Failure To Appear for a review hearing for a DWI 1st charge.

Lamond Hunter

The third man is Deterrias Hutchinson, who also goes by Deterrius Hutchinson. Hutchinson is wanted for:

Domestic Abuse Battery 2nd Offense

Attempted First Degree Feticide

Possession of CDS Schedule I

Multiple traffic charges

Deterrias Hutchinson

The fourth man MPD is looking for is Jerome Qualls. Qualls is wanted for:

Domestic Abuse Battery – Child Endagerment

Domestic Abuse Battery

Damage to Property

Jerome Qualls

If you have seen any of these men or know where they can be found, please call the Monroe Police at 318-329-2600 or contact Crime Stoppers of North Delta by Facebook-CONTACT US/Submit a Tip tab, (318) 388-CASH (2274), www.crimestoppersnorthdelta.com or download the P3 Tips app on your smart phone.