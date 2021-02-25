Monroe Police searching for several wanted persons

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find four men wanted on several different charges.
The first man MPD is looking for is Tony Thompson. Thompson is wanted for the following charges:
- Domestic Abuse Battery – Strangulation w/Child Endangerment 4th Offense
- Simple Robbery
- Aggravated Battery Domestic 4th Offense
- Violation of Protective Order 2nd Offense
- Simple Battery
Police say Thompson is known to be at 1110 South 3rd Street and the surrounding area.
The second man MPD is searching for is Lamond Hunter. Hunter has an active warrant for Failure To Appear for a review hearing for a DWI 1st charge.
The third man is Deterrias Hutchinson, who also goes by Deterrius Hutchinson. Hutchinson is wanted for:
- Domestic Abuse Battery 2nd Offense
- Attempted First Degree Feticide
- Possession of CDS Schedule I
- Multiple traffic charges
The fourth man MPD is looking for is Jerome Qualls. Qualls is wanted for:
- Domestic Abuse Battery – Child Endagerment
- Domestic Abuse Battery
- Damage to Property
If you have seen any of these men or know where they can be found, please call the Monroe Police at 318-329-2600 or contact Crime Stoppers of North Delta by Facebook-CONTACT US/Submit a Tip tab, (318) 388-CASH (2274), www.crimestoppersnorthdelta.com or download the P3 Tips app on your smart phone.