Monroe Police searching for runaway teenager

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a runaway teen.

According to police, 14-year-old Samia La’Shay Neal was last seen at her home on March 17, 2020, around 10 PM.

They say she was last seen wearing a yellow jumpsuit with stripes and a gray hoodie.

Samia is known to hang out in the South and East side of Monroe.

If you have seen Samia, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.

