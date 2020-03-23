Monroe Police searching for runaway teenager

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a runaway teen.
According to police, 14-year-old Samia La’Shay Neal was last seen at her home on March 17, 2020, around 10 PM.
They say she was last seen wearing a yellow jumpsuit with stripes and a gray hoodie.
Samia is known to hang out in the South and East side of Monroe.
If you have seen Samia, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.
