Monroe Police searching for runaway teen

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE, La. — Detectives with the Monroe Police Department are currently searching for a runaway teenager from Monroe.

According to police, 16-year-old Jayline Daggs was last seen on Monday, January 13, 2020.

Daggs was last seen wearing a purple tank top, blue jeans, and her hair in a natural afro style.

If you have seen Jayline Daggs, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories