Monroe Police searching for runaway teen

MONROE, La. — Detectives with the Monroe Police Department are currently searching for a runaway teenager from Monroe.

According to police, 16-year-old Jayline Daggs was last seen on Monday, January 13, 2020.

Daggs was last seen wearing a purple tank top, blue jeans, and her hair in a natural afro style.

If you have seen Jayline Daggs, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.

