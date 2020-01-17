Monroe Police searching for runaway teen

MONROE, La. — Detectives with the Monroe Police Department are currently searching for a runaway teenager from Monroe.
According to police, 16-year-old Jayline Daggs was last seen on Monday, January 13, 2020.
Daggs was last seen wearing a purple tank top, blue jeans, and her hair in a natural afro style.
If you have seen Jayline Daggs, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.
