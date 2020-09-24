Monroe Police searching for runaway juvenile

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Dept. is currently looking for Samia Neal who allegedly ran away from her home in the Booker T area.

Samia Neal

Courtest: MPD

Samia Neal is described as 15 yrs. Old, 5’6” tall, and 128 lbs.

There is no known clothing description.

If anyone knows of Samia’s whereabouts, officials are asking that you please call MPD at 329-2600 or your local law enforcement agency.

The Monroe Police Dept. says they would like to remind the public that allowing a missing or runaway child to stay with them away from their place of abode is a crime (Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile).