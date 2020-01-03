Monroe Police searching for runaway juvenile

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is currently searching for a runaway teenager.

15-year-old Sincere Johnson was last seen on December 26, 2019, around 8 o’clock in the morning. Sincere is 5’11” tall and weighs about 140 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Sincere is known to hang out in the Renwick Street and Maddox Street area of Monroe.

If you know where Sincere is, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.

