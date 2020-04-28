Monroe Police searching for missing woman last seen over two weeks ago

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is currently searching for a woman reported missing over the weekend.

Yvonne Bluford was last seen on April 11, 2020, at her father’s home on Ft. Miro Street.

Bluford was last seen wearing black jeans, a black shirt, maroon jacket, and a gray beanie cap.

Police say Bluford is known to frequent the homeless community and has a mental illness that without medication can negatively affect her judgement.

If you know where Yvonne Bluford is or have seen her, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: