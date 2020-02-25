UPDATE: Missing Monroe woman found

UPDATE: MONROE, La. (5:32 PM) — The Monroe Police Department has announced that the woman reported missing today has been found.

ORIGINAL: MONROE, La. (4:31 PM) — The Monroe Police Department is currently searching for a missing woman.

Police say that 60-year-old Brenda Wilson was reported missing on the evening of February 22, 2020. Patrol Officers with MPD reported seeing Wilson earlier that same day in the 1700 block of North 18th Street.

Wilson was at LSU Ochsner for treatment after she exhibited self-harming behaviors and police say that she has a history of mental illness.

Police believe that Wilson was either transported to another facility for treatment or left the hospital on her own.

If you have seen Brenda Wilson or know where she is, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.