Monroe Police searching for missing woman

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is currently searching for a missing woman.

According to police, 41-year-old Tiffany Anderson was last seen on January 20, 2020, by relatives.

Tiffany stands 5’7″ tall and weighs approximately 150 lbs.

If you have seen Tiffany or know where she may be, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.