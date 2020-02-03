Monroe Police searching for missing teenager

MONROE, La. — Detectives with the Monroe Police Department are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager.
Police say that 13-year-old Antonio Porter was last seen on January 30, 2020, around 5 pm.
Antonio is 6’0″ tall and weighs about 180 lbs.
If you have seen Antonio or know where he is, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.
