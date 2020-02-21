Monroe Police searching for missing teen

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is currently searching for a missing teenager.

According to police, 16-year-old Shakira Washington was last seen on Thursday evening around 6 pm in the 1800 block of Bonner Drive.

Shakira stands at approximately 5’2″ and weighs 115 lbs. Police say she was last seen wearing light-colored jeans and carrying an orange backpack with a Nike logo.

If you have seen Shakira or know where she is, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.

