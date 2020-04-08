Monroe Police searching for missing person

MONROE, La. (Press Release) – The Monroe Police Department is currently investigating the missing person complaint of Gerald Newton who has not been seen since April 1, 2020.

Mr. Newton was reported missing on April 7, 2020 by his landlord. Mr. Newton was living alone at an apartment on Riverside Drive.

His phone and keys were still inside the residence when MPD began this investigation.

Mr. Newton may have mental illness which impairs his judgement.

Mr. Newton does not have a vehicle and is known to wander the northside of Monroe on foot.

If anyone knows the whereabouts or has seen Mr. Newton, please contact MPD at 329-2600 or your local law enforcement agency.