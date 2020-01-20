Monroe Police searching for missing man

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

According to police, 30-year-old Andrew Armstrong was in the West Monroe City Jail until he was released on January 7, 2020, but his family says that he has not been seen or heard from since.

Andrew is 6′ tall and weighs 150 lbs.

If you know where Andrew Armstrong is, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.

