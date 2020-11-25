Monroe Police searching for missing man last seen on Nov. 17

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man who has been missing for over a week.

Monroe Police say that 47-year-old Derlick S. McGriff was last seen on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, in the South Monroe area.

Derlick is described as standing 6’2″ tall and weighing 150 lbs.

He was last seen driving a white 2007 Toyota Rav4 with Texas temporary tag 85048Y6.

If you have seen Derlick or know where he may be, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.