MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is asking for help finding a local man.

According to police, they are looking for Kenneth Harris, 38, who left his home on Desiard Street on March 1, 2021 and has not been seen since.

Harris was last seen wearing gray pants and a gray shirt.

Harris weighs about 200 pounds and is about 5’7″ tall.

If anyone knows where he is, you are asked to call Monroe Police at 329-2600 or your local police department.