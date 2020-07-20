Monroe Police searching for missing man

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is currently searching for a missing man who was last seen on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

According to police, 38-year-old Kentraius White was last seen heading to Eastgate Shopping Center in Monroe.

White is described as standing 6’3″ tall, weighing approximately 280 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen White or know where he may be, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.

