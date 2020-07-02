Monroe Police searching for missing man

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

According to police, 53-year-old Rodney Allen Fryday, Jr. was seen leaving the Regency Inn Complex on June 26, 2020. They also say that Fryday boarded a Greyhound bus leaving Monroe, Louisiana for Seattle, Washington on June 30, 2020.

Police say Fryday is an amputee and is wheel chair bound. He was last seen wearing a red/black t-shirt, jeans, and a black hat.

If you have seen Fryday or know where he is, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.

