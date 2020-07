LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The death toll from coronavirus in Arkansas stands at 363 with 33,927 positive cases in the state, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced in a July 20 news conference. The governor was joined by Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero as they released the latest information on the impact of COVID-19 in the state. Additional details they provided:

