Monroe Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenage girl.
They are searching for 14-year-old Serenity D. Hannon. Serenity was last seen on Monday, December 2 in the 200 block of Smith Street. Serenity was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, pink shorts, wearing her hair styled in a long burgundy ponytail. Police say she was also carrying a sequin backpack.
Police say Serenity is known to frequent the south side of Monroe.
If you have seen Hannon, please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318)-329-2600.
