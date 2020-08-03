Monroe Police searching for man wanted on Cruelty to Juveniles charge

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man who is wanted for Cruelty to Juveniles.

20-year-old Graylin Johnson III is described as 5’7″ tall, weighs approximately 175 lbs., and is known to drive a silver Nissan Rogue.

If you have seen Johnson, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-2274.

