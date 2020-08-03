Monroe Police searching for man wanted on Cruelty to Juveniles charge

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man who is wanted for Cruelty to Juveniles.
20-year-old Graylin Johnson III is described as 5’7″ tall, weighs approximately 175 lbs., and is known to drive a silver Nissan Rogue.
If you have seen Johnson, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-2274.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Pandemic parody of ‘Goodnight Moon’ to be released in fall
- Burger King worker shot, killed after dispute over long line in drive-thru
- NPSO: Bossier teen critical, Clarence man serious after overnight shootings
- Parents struggle as schools reopen amid coronavirus surge
- As a new week begins, here’s why you don’t have that second stimulus check