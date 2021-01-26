Monroe Police searching for man accused of Domestic Abuse Battery

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is looking for a man who is wanted on charges of Domestic Abuse Battery: Child Endangerment.

Police say they are looking to find Rodney Tyrone Shaw, 26. Shaw is described at being 6′ tall and weighs about 175 pounds.

According to police, an arrest warrant was obtained on 01/26/2021 for an incident that occurred on 01/25/2021.

Monroe Police say if you have any information that could help find him, you are asked to call Monroe Police at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH (2274).