Monroe Police searching for Delarrious Jones

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department has issued a BOLO for Delarrious Jones.

Jones date of birth is 08-22-1992 and he is wanted in connection with a double homicide that occurred at 1101 Richwood Road #2 (Parkview Apartments) on September 1, 2020.

Jones is described as a black male, 6”01’ inches tall, weighing 220 pounds, wearing dread lock hair with medium dark complexion. Jones is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Officials are asking for anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Delarrious Jones.

The Monroe Police Department says you can contact them at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-CASH (2274).

Authorities say if your tip leads to an arrest and/or indictment, you will be eligible to receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

Your information remains confidential; you never leave your name and you never appear in court.

