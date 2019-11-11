Monroe Police searching for a runaway teenager

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is currently searching for a runaway Monroe teenager.

They are searching for 14-year-old Samia Neal. Police say Samia ran away from her home in the Booker T area on the east of Monroe.

Samia was last seen wearing pink pants and her hair was in a natural Afro style, not like the braids seen in the above pictures. Samia stands around 5’6″ tall and weighs about 130 lbs.

Police believe Samia is staying with friends from school. If you know where Samia is, please call Monroe Police at 318-329-2600.

Monroe Police also want to remind the public that allowing a missing or runaway juvenile to stay with them is a crime.

