MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a runaway juvenile last seen on Monday morning.
According to police, 15-year-old De’Erica Wilson left her home on Standifer Avenue around 3:45 am on Monday, January 18, 2021.
De’Erica is described as standing 5′ tall and weighing about 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing black shorts and a burgundy tank top, with no shoes or jacket.
If you have seen De’Erica or know where she may be, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Why is Twitter allowed to restrict what politicians and other users say online?
- Photos: Trump baby protest blimp to live on in museum after president leaves office
- World Famed Tiger Marching Band taking part in ‘We Are One’ event
- Monroe Police searching for 15-year-old runaway last seen on Monday morning
- 2021 Inauguration Day schedule: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris take office Wednesday