Monroe Police searching for 15-year-old runaway last seen on Monday morning

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a runaway juvenile last seen on Monday morning.

According to police, 15-year-old De’Erica Wilson left her home on Standifer Avenue around 3:45 am on Monday, January 18, 2021.

De’Erica is described as standing 5′ tall and weighing about 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing black shorts and a burgundy tank top, with no shoes or jacket.

If you have seen De’Erica or know where she may be, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.