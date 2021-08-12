Monroe police search for shooting suspect

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police say they are investigating a a shots-fired complaint on Elm Street in Monroe and need the public’s help finding their suspect.

According to police, they were called to an apartment complex on Elm Street just before 2:00 a.m. on August 7, 2021. Police tell us no one was injured, but detectives say Cortavious Brandley, 17, is a suspect.

Police say Brandley is wanted for Illegal Use of a Weapon and Illegal Possession in a Firearm Free Zone.

Police say Brandley is considered armed and dangerous.

If you or someone you know has any information that could help police, you are urged to give them a call at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta by Facebook-CONTACT US/Submit a Tip tab, (318) 388-CASH (2274), www.crimestoppersnorthdelta.com or download the P3 Tips app on your smart phone.  

If your tip leads to an arrest and /or indictment, you will be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Your information remains confidential; you never leave your name, and you never appear in court. 

