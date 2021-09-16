Monroe Police search for possible suspect in shots fired investigation

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police are asking for help in one of the cases they are investigating.
According to police, they need help finding, identifying, and locating the owner of this truck.
Police say this truck was involved in a “shots fired” incident on September 7, 2021 on Forsythe Ave.
If you or anyone you know has information on this vehicle, please contact the Monroe Police at 318-329-2600 or Crimestoppers in North Delta at 318-388-Cash(2274). All calls to Crimestoppers are confidential.