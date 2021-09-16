Monroe Police search for possible suspect in shots fired investigation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Monroe Police Department

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police are asking for help in one of the cases they are investigating.

According to police, they need help finding, identifying, and locating the owner of this truck.

Police say this truck was involved in a “shots fired” incident on September 7, 2021 on Forsythe Ave.

If you or anyone you know has information on this vehicle, please contact the Monroe Police at 318-329-2600 or Crimestoppers in North Delta at 318-388-Cash(2274).  All calls to Crimestoppers are confidential. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories