Monroe Police search for local man wanted on at least four charges

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is searching for Jaylen Kristofer Monk.

According to police, Monk, 24, is wanted on charges of Home Invasion, Domestic Abuse Battery, Simple Criminal Damage to Property, and Violation of a Protective Order.

Jaylen Kristofer Monk is about 5’5″ tall and weighs about 155 pounds.

According to police, an arrest warrant was obtained on 01/26/2021 for an incident that occurred on 01/20/2021 at Parkview Apartments.

If you have any information that could help police find him, you are asked to call Monroe Police at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH (2274).