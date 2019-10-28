Monroe Police need your help to find a missing homeless woman

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department needs your help to find a missing homeless woman.

Police are trying to find 35-year-old Stacey Nicole Means. Stacey was last seen around the Salvation Army and DeSiard Street Shelter on October 22.

Police say Stacey has a history of severe depression and is off of her medication.

The clothing she was last seen wearing is unknown, but Stacy does have a large scar on her left thigh from her knee to her hip.

If you know where Stacey Nicole Means is or have any information to her whereabouts, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.