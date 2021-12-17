Monroe Police need public’s help with deadly hit and run investigation

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department says they are investigating a hit and run and they need the public’s help to find the driver. Police tell us the victim of the hit and run later died at a local hospital.

According to police, on Monday, December 6, 2021, they were called to the 1400 Block of Highway 165 South in reference to an accident involving a pedestrian. Officers say they found Janecia Walker was found suffering from wounds that they believe were caused by being hit by a vehicle. Police say Walker later died from her injuries.

Police tell us during their investigation, traffic investigators found little evidence, but they did find a part of the vehicle they believe to be part of a black KIA. Police tell us their investigators have been watching surveillance footage from area cameras and they are still reviewing that footage.

Police say they believe the incident happened shortly after 9:00 p.m. and the damage on the vehicle should be on the front and/or left driver’s side. Police are asking that if you have any information about this incident you are urged to contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta by Facebook-CONTACT US/Submit a Tip tab, (318) 388-CASH (2274), www.crimestoppersnorthdelta.com or download the P3 Tips app on your smart phone.

Police say if your tip leads to an arrest and /or indictment, you will be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Your information remains confidential; you never leave your name, and you never appear in court.