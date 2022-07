MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is asking for help in identifying the individual in the photograph. He is wanted for questioning in a burglary and theft that occurred on June 23rd and June 24th, 2022.

Courtesy of MPD

If anyone has information on the identity of this suspect, please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318)-329-2600, or Crimestoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH(2274).