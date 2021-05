MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police say they need the public’s help identifying a man wanted in connection to a robbery.

Police say this man could have information they need in reguards to a Robbery that happened on May 14, 2021 on Frontage Road.

If you know who this person is or how the police can get in touch with him, you are asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH (2274).