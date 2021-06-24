Monroe Police mourn the loss of Ret. Chief Joe Stewart

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police department has some sad news to announce. Police tell us retired Chief Joe Stewart has passed away.

According to police, Stewart was hired at the Monroe Police Department on November 1, 1974 and retired June 16, 2003.

Stewart was appointed to Chief on September 1, 1992 and served in that position until his retirement.

Police tell us during his tenure, Stewart was instrumental in keeping the department up to date on the latest technology and lead what was believed to be the premier police agency in northeast Louisiana.

Chief Stewart is remembered by the police department as an inspiration and source of pride for the department.

The Monroe Police Department says, “Chief Stewart will be missed by all and always remembered in the halls of the Department and throughout the City of Monroe.”

Mayor Friday Ellis joins the police department in mourning the loss of Ret. Chief Joe Stewart. He issued this statement on the passing of Ret. Chief Joe Stewart:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Chief Stewart’s family and friends. Chief Stewart served with distinction and the City of Monroe is a better place thanks to his leadership.” Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis responds to the passing of former chief of police, Ret. Chief Joe Stewart.

Services for Chief Stewart are pending.