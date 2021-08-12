MONROE POLICE: Lowe’s employee arrested and charged with Theft

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police say they arrested a man accused of stealing from Lowe’s Home Improvement store.

Antonio Caldwell

According to the arrest affidavit, police were called to Lowe’s in reference to an employee theft complaint.

The affidavit says, the store’s asset protection manager told police they watched Antonio Caldwell take just over $1,980.00 from the register. Police say the manager watched Caldwell over the course of 19 days, from July 21, 2021 to August 8, 2021, and he took money from the store during those days.

Police say they contacted Caldwell and after he said he understood his rights, Caldwell told police, “I’m going to be honest. I have been stealing from the store for a while now. I think I have taken a total of $1,100.00, but I don’t know for sure.”

Police say Caldwell was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of Theft.