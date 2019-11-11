Monroe Police looking for a runaway 17-year-old boy

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is currently searching for a runaway 17-year-old Monroe boy.

Police are looking for 17-year-old Jalen McIntosh. Police say Jalen was last seen on November 4th at his foster home on Emerson Street. They also say that Jalen has a history of running away from foster homes.

Jalen is known to frequent the south side of Monroe in the Gordon Ave., Lee Ave., and South Grand Street areas.

If you have seen Jalen or know where he may be, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.