Monroe Police investigating double homicide at Parkview Apartments

Monroe Police Department and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating double homicide at the Parkview Apartments in Monroe.

WEST MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is investigating a shooting on Tuesday morning at the Parkview Apartments in Monroe.

A spokesperson with the Monroe Police Department can confirm that there are two homicides in this case.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently assisting Monroe Police with the case.

