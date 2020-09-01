Monroe Police investigating double homicide at Parkview Apartments

Monroe Police Department and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating double homicide at the Parkview Apartments in Monroe.

WEST MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is investigating a shooting on Tuesday morning at the Parkview Apartments in Monroe.

A spokesperson with the Monroe Police Department can confirm that there are two homicides in this case.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently assisting Monroe Police with the case.

We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

