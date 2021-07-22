Monroe Police Investigating Residential Contract Fraud

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Monroe Police Department says on July 8, they opened an investigation into the contractor company, Artistic Backyard Creations LLC, based out of Bossier City.

Authorities learned that the pool company and owner Fabio Cantu stole more than $38,000 from at least one victim in the Monroe area.

According to arrest reports, Cantu has allegedly been taking money from customers and not completing the work as well as not paying suppliers that he utilized.

Cantu is currently in custody in Bossier Parish Correctional Center facing Home Improvement Fraud charges.

The Monroe Police say they have also obtained a warrant for his arrest for Residential Contractor Fraud.

Note From Monroe Police Department:

If anyone in the City of Monroe has had business dealings involving possible fraud with Artistic Backyard Creations, or Fabio Cantu, please contact Det. Stadius at 318-329-4922