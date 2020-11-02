Monroe Police investigating Parkview Apartments shooting that killed one, injured another on Sunday

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is currently investigating a shooting at the Parkview Apartments that killed one person and injured another.

According to police, officers were called to the Parkview Apartments shortly before 10:30 PM on Sunday, November 1, 2020, in reference to a double shooting.

Once on the scene, officers learned that there were two gunshot victims. The first, a 17-year-old juvenile, was taken by ambulance to the hospital where he later died of his injuries. The second, a 16-year-old juvenile, was taken to the hospital by a citizen before officers arrived on scene. The second victims condition is critical but stable at this time.

As of right now, no suspects have been identified and the investigation is still on going.