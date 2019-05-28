Monroe police investigating motorcycle crash that happened on I-20

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(5/28/19) MONROE, La. -- Monroe police are investigating a motorcycle crash that happened Monday afternoon.

According to police, the crash happened around 6 p.m. on I-20 at the Layton Street exit ramp.

The driver was airlifted to LSU-Shreveport and is listed as in stable condition.

Police say no other vehicle(s) were present at the time and no witnesses were present either.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.