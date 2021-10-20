Monroe Police investigating early morning theft and shooting

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday October 20 shortly before 4:30 a.m., an off-duty officer with the Monroe Police Department was exercising in the Fairview/Island Drive neighborhood when he saw a man pushing an ATV backwards in the middle of the road.

When the officer identified himself, the unidentified suspect began running and fired shots at the officer from a handgun.

The suspect has not been located, and the officer was not injured in the incident.

During the investigation, the officer found that the suspect stole the ATV about a block away before being confronted.

Currently detectives are following leads and reviewing surveillance footage from around the area.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’9 with a medium build and dark complexion wearing a camouflage jacket and dark pants.

If anyone has information on this case, please contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-2274 (CASH).