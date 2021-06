MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police are currently investigating a dead body found on Wednesday, June 23.

According to a release issued by Monroe Police Department, the body was found in a portable restroom by a building under construction on Lamy Lane.

The body was that of an adult male and no signs of struggle or criminal activity has been found in the area.

This case is under investigation and we will keep you posted with new information as it becomes available.