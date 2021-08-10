Monroe Police investigates Barrington Drive shooting

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, August 10, shortly after 4:00 P.M. the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting at 2936 Barrington Drive.

The authorities located Jamonese Hutson, 25, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the neck area.

The victim died as a result of her injuries.

According to Monroe Police, the investigation showed that Dashone Thomas was in the residence with Hutson at the time of the incident.

Monroe Police says Thomas recently purchased a gun, and was showing it to Hutson; the gun discharged as Thomas was handling the gun, striking Hutson.

Thomas was booked at the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with Negligent Homicide.